PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.44 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 66,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

