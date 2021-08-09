Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,538 shares of company stock worth $3,708,685. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

