Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives $25.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,239. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.86.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

