Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.790-$2.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Shares of OTSKY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Otsuka from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

