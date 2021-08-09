Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $69,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after purchasing an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $48,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $114.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

