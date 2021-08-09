Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $828.13 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

