Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orla Mining traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 3,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $874.17 million and a PE ratio of -35.90.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

