Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0039 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 30% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $81,229.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

