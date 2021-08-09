OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.09.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.38 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

