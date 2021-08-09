Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

