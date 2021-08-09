Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

