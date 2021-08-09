Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.35 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

