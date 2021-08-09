Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,039 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SCI stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,936. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.