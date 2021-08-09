Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $276.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

