Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 167,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

