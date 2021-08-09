Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.