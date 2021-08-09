Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

