Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $218,875.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.80 or 0.00828187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00105068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00039696 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

