OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OCFT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $5.26 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares in the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

