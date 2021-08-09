ON24 (ONTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. ON24’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON24 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. ON24 has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

