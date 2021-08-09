ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 249,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.