Omni Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,490.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00008798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00363246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,249 coins and its circulating supply is 562,933 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

