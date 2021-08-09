OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

