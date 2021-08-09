Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.10). Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Bank of America upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,244,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $10,173,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $6,508,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $12.52 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

