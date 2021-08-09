Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (497,400 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Last year, the company came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. Oasis Petroleum’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company’s business failure in 2020 is likely to keep most investors on the sidelines until they are convinced of its long-term growth potential. Asset concentration risk and worries over the fate of Dakota Access Pipeline are the other negatives in the Oasis Petroleum story, while sensitivity to the volatile oil prices is a constant threat. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ OAS traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $4,454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.