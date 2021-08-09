Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.