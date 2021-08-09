Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $521.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $516.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.