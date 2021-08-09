Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $76.22 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

