Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 32,843 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,666,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,441,000 after buying an additional 619,187 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

