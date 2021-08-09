Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of ALBO opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.