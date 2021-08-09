Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 482.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.75.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

