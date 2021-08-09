Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,465 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MAX stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299 over the last three months.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

