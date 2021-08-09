Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of United States Cellular worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

USM stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

