Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 91,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

