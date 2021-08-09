Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 31,678 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 250,794 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $502.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.09. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

