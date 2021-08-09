Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,191 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Lovesac worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Lovesac by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE opened at $57.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $873.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.45.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.