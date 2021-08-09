Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,469 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

RLMD opened at $23.54 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $394.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

