NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Tops $47.32 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $47.32 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00127475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00145850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,387.44 or 1.00023940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00788984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

