Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

NOG stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

