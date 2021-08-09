Nord/LB Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €92.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.46 ($88.77).

Shares of NDA opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Friday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

