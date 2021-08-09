nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

