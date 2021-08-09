Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

