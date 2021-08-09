Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $686,492.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

