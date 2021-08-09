NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

NGM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.18.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

