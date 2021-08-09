NFTX (NFTX) Price Tops $221.65 on Top Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $221.65 or 0.00511217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $104.25 million and $1.99 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

