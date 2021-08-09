Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $1.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

