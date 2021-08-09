Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 5,725 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 3.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 150,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 105,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 150,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.