Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Purchases 88 Shares

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £197.12 ($257.54).

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £101.24 million and a PE ratio of -25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.70. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.95).

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.