NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect NexTech AR Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 128.88%. On average, analysts expect NexTech AR Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.98. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.