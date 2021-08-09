NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 175.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.62 on Monday. NextCure has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at $3,203,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at $2,789,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 253,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

